PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4

The PSL 8 will feature intense competition as all of the PSL franchises compete to rank highest on the PSL points table.

The eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season looks to be the best one yet as all six PSL teams compete to bring home the prized championship.

The clubs will strive to accumulate points and move up the PSL points table in order to claim one of the coveted top four slots and go to the PSL play-offs.

To be eligible for the PSL playoffs, all six clubs must place among the top four teams in the PSL 8 points table.

Advertisement

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 2 1 1 0 2 1.382 2. Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.059 3. Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 0.100 4. Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050 5. Karachi Kings 2 0 2 0 0 -0.585 6. Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 -2.722 Standings on PSL points table are updated with the completion of each game. Also Read PSL 2023: Islamabad United won against Karachi Kings by 4 wickets Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets. Azam scored a scorching... Advertisement

Advertisement