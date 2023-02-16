PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4

Advertisement
The PSL 8 will feature intense competition as all of the PSL franchises compete to rank highest on the PSL points table.

The eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season looks to be the best one yet as all six PSL teams compete to bring home the prized championship.

The clubs will strive to accumulate points and move up the PSL points table in order to claim one of the coveted top four slots and go to the PSL play-offs.

To be eligible for the PSL playoffs, all six clubs must place among the top four teams in the PSL 8 points table.

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Multan Sultans211021.382
2. Islamabad United110021.059
3. Peshawar Zalmi110020.100
4. Lahore Qalandars11002+0.050
5. Karachi Kings20200-0.585
6.  Quetta Gladiators10100-2.722

Standings on PSL points table are updated with the completion of each game.

