PSL 8 Points Table after Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators | Match 6

The PSL 8 will feature intense competition as all of the PSL franchises compete to rank highest on the PSL points table.

The eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season looks to be the best one yet as all six PSL teams compete to bring home the prized championship.

The clubs will strive to accumulate points and move up the PSL points table in order to claim one of the coveted top four slots and go to the PSL play-offs.

To be eligible for the PSL playoffs, all six clubs must place among the top four teams in the PSL 8 points table.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sulta ns 3 2 1 0 4 1.936 2. Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.059 3. Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050 4. Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350 5. Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 -2.722 6. Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -0.585

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir.

