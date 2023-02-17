Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5

PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5

PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5

Advertisement

PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5

The PSL 8 will feature intense competition as all of the PSL franchises compete to rank highest on the PSL points table.

The eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season looks to be the best one yet as all six PSL teams compete to bring home the prized championship.

The clubs will strive to accumulate points and move up the PSL points table in order to claim one of the coveted top four slots and go to the PSL play-offs.

To be eligible for the PSL playoffs, all six clubs must place among the top four teams in the PSL 8 points table.

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1.  Multan Sultans321041.382
2. Islamabad United110021.059
3. Peshawar Zalmi211020.100
4. Lahore Qalandars11002+0.050
5. Karachi Kings20200-0.585
6. Quetta Gladiators10100-2.722

Also Read

PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5

PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IPL 16: BBCI announces 2023 edition schedule
IPL 16: BBCI announces 2023 edition schedule
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story