  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 8: “Shadab is ready for captaincy if given a chance” says Hassan Ali
PSL 8: “Shadab is ready for captaincy if given a chance” says Hassan Ali

  • Hassan Ali believes Shadab Khan is ready for Pakistan team captaincy.
  • He citied his captaincy in PSL and vice-captaincy in white-ball format.
  • In 2020, Islamabad United appointed Shadab as their new captain.
Shadab Khan, a friend and all-rounder, is capable of leading the Pakistani squad if given the opportunity, according to Hassan Ali.

Speaking to the media after Islamabad United’s first practise in preparation for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, Hassan noted that Shadab has consistently shown himself to be a capable captain.

Shadab is ready for captaincy if given a chance,” responded Hassan when he was asked about his friend taking up Pakistan team’s captaincy in future.

“He has proved his captaincy in PSL and also did well as captain of Pakistan team on a couple of occasions. He is a potential cricketer and likes to take challenges. I think he can take that role,” he added.

Two-time PSL champions United named Shadab as their new captain in 2020. The all-rounder now serves as Pakistan’s vice-captain in the white-ball format.

Islamabad United squad

Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar,

Partial replacements: Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson and Rassie van der Dussen

