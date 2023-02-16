Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4

Articles
Advertisement
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4

Advertisement

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 4, PSL 2023

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 16, 07:00 PM PST

Karachi Kings (KAR):

Advertisement

Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United (ISL):

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

PSL Live Score Update: PSL 8 Live Score

Advertisement
22:47 (PST)16 Feb

PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4

PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4 The PSL 8 will feature intense competition as all of the PSL franchises compete to rank highest on the PSL points table. The eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season looks to be the best one yet as all six PSL teams compete to bring home the prized championship. The clubs will strive to accumulate points and move up the PSL points table in order to claim one of the...

22:47 (PST)16 Feb

21:04 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
21:03 (PST)16 Feb

20:44 (PST)16 Feb

20:38 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
20:25 (PST)16 Feb

20:19 (PST)16 Feb

20:09 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
20:02 (PST)16 Feb

19:53 (PST)16 Feb

19:42 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
19:38 (PST)16 Feb

19:37 (PST)16 Feb

19:25 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
19:08 (PST)16 Feb

18:56 (PST)16 Feb

18:54 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
18:11 (PST)16 Feb

17:13 (PST)16 Feb

17:12 (PST)16 Feb

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target "174" for Islamabad United | PSL 2023
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Squad | KK vs IU Full Squad today | Match 4
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Squad | KK vs IU Full Squad today | Match 4
KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
Meeting Pas de Calais: Armand Duplantis won his third event of season
Meeting Pas de Calais: Armand Duplantis won his third event of season
First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence
First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story