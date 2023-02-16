PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 4, PSL 2023
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: February 16, 07:00 PM PST
Karachi Kings (KAR):
Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir
Islamabad United (ISL):
Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi
.@KarachiKingsARY went all out with the bat and ball but @IsbUnited had all the answers! #HBLPSL8 l #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/dqUEIoGLbj
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2023
GONE! Amir strikes 💥#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvIU | #HBLPSL8
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 16, 2023
Watch out for this young gun Hassan Nawaz! He is a special talent 👏#KKvIU #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/m0MZ2rrIPc
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
Karachi Kings finish wit 173/7 in their innings.
Rumman Raees was pick of the bowlers as he bowled a brilliant spell of 2/26. Rana jee bowled a superb spell of 1/25 as well.
Time to chase this target! C’mon #Sherus 🙌#KKvIU #HBLPSL8 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/nurcDgFRbs
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
Rummi bags another wicket as Shadab Khan grabs the catch, Shoaib Malik falls in the final over 👏#KKvIU #HBLPSL8
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
Waz got the big fish 🐟 #HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/G395P7x1As
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2023
🚨 WASIM JR GETS BACK TO BACK WICKETS
IMAD WASIM IS OUT
WASIM IS ON A HAT-TRICK NOW #KKvIU
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
Faheem Ashraf gets the reward of his consistency!
Haider Ali walks back after playing a brilliant innings. 👏#KKvIU #HBLPSL8
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
Well bowled Rummi 👏👏#KKvIU #HBLPSL8
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
COLIN MUNRO WITH A STUNNING CATCH
Tom Curran breaks the partnership, Sharjeel Khan falls!#KKvIU
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
.@KarachiKingsARY showing who’s boss 😱#HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/pOAerTBSgk
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2023
Sharjeel show in progress at Karachi 🔥#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvIU | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/1t8HYb5y9L
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 16, 2023
Just @SharjeelLeo14 things 🤷🏻♂️#HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/aiHLYDvzIW
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2023
Rumman Raees announces his arrival in style 🤫#KKvIU pic.twitter.com/JQw8A7SXfg
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
CLEAN BOWLED 🔥
James Vince departs, WHAT A START 😍😍#KKvIU #HBLPSL8
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙣 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙! 💙❤️#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvIU | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/fJwSGNRX6w
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 16, 2023
🚨TOSS UPDATE🚨@IsbUnited elected to field. The @KarachiKingsARY will come out to bat first, are you at the stadium yet?
Follow ball-by-ball updates: https://t.co/wQWzRzJfIY#SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvIU l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/klqzcXwfnl
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2023
Light
Camera
ROAR 🦁
On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to see your #Sherus in action tonight?#KKvIU #HBLPSL8 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/yIT7bJyGWh
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2023
Karachi is ready for the action again!
Hosts @KarachiKingsARY face @IsbUnited today.#HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/rDcuYn6j9d
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2023
GAME DAY! Ready to get in action tonight against Islamabad United. 👊#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/57NOiTWfkf
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 16, 2023
