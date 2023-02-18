PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
Karachi Kings (KAR):
James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir
Quetta Gladiators (QUE):
Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara
PSL Live Score Update:
Cracker of a game settles in @TeamQuetta‘s favour! #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/H5MaiCVUtG
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
50 for Shoaib Malik! 37 to win from 18 balls #YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/x61zcBs4Re
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Mood in the Gladiators dugout 🤸🏽#SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/xYk8mWjP8A
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
#HBLPSLFanPoll: Are Karachi registering their first win tonight, or is Sarfraz leading the Gladiators to a win?
Or wait, can this game go to a SUPER OVER!!? Tell us! #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG #HBLPSL8
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
Purple force taking the lead 💪 #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/4wPqzAsmPC
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
TOO GOOD 😍
All the praise for @iNaseemShah for this beauty. #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/mdzAGh0lyZ
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
Perfection by Malik Saab ♥️#SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/TowvKmK6bZ
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
Qais on point! #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/jcI53I0iVT
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
☝️☝️☝️☝️@mnawaz94 strikes in his first over! #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/1QXdVocjce
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
NAWAAAAZZZ!!!
Wicket in his first over!! @mnawaz94
Game ON!! #QGvKK #PurpleForce
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 18, 2023
Martin Guptill gets to his 5⃣0⃣! #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/I7GUYBDvdf
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
Marked safe from IftiMania ✔️#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Halfway through the the innings, QG are 51/4#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/ChsyaEKlXC
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Wicket right after the powerplay! Aamer Yamin dimissess Sarfaraz Ahmed. 👏#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Skipper’s hitting bullseye 🎯#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/hgyDrkp4Dg
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
GONE! Third for the skipper 🔥#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
0 W 0 0 W 0
The first over from @simadwasim! 👏#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/B7lCvZKxRn
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Odean Smith receives his debut 🧢 from owner Quetta Gladiators @nadeem_omar57.
Join us in wishing him luck for the season.#PurpleForce #WeTheGladiators #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/lVE1BOBuhi
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 18, 2023
All set for the game! ✌️#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/iHamzxfybw
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Game Day, Karachi! @simadwasim‘s Kings face @SarfarazA_54‘s Gladiators tonight.
Follow ball-by-ball updates: https://t.co/xTUH64nEBA #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/jC08BxYCcE
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023
Welcome @TeamQuetta ! Let’s have a cup of chaai ☕ tonight at Quetta hotel in Karachi. ❤️#YehHaiKarachi | #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/zZKlevwDsX
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 18, 2023
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.