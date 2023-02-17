PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5

PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2023
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium
Date & Time: February 17, 06:00 PM PST
PSL Live Score Update: PSL 8 Live Score:
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5 The PSL 8 will feature intense competition as all of the PSL franchises compete to rank highest on the PSL points table. The eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season looks to be the best one yet as all six PSL teams compete to bring home the prized championship. The clubs will strive to accumulate points and move up the PSL points table in order to claim one of the...
Safe hands of @shani_official #MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/dDg69m3mo4
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
Ihsanullah is back in the wickets! @Rileerr takes the catch as Khurram is caught.
Zalmi are 142/8 off 16.2 overs#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
Back to back big wickets for @iamusamamir !
He follows the wicket of Rajapaksa , caught in the deep by @KieronPollard55 , by removing the set Saim Ayub.
Zalmi are 133/6 after 14.4 overs #MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
Direct hit 🎯
A moment of brilliance in the field by Abbas Afridi 🙌#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/mEdBol6Ggb
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
The #SultanSquad #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/NeHzEH4IMS
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
The #SultanSquad celebrate a superb run out by @iAbbasAfridi55 !#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/jRlmOS2RFO
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
That is a beauty from .@SaimAyub7 😍pic.twitter.com/AleSrgQbpG
— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 17, 2023
.@babarazam258 treating us with a 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑦 cover drive 😍#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/z3GzHjcyqb
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
Proper striking from Mr. Google @iamharis63 🔥#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/p5XfnkHepY
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
⭐⭐
The star performers of @MultanSultans‘ innings.#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/Vpa4HPT3T4
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
The #SultanSquad finish on 210/3 after their 20 overs.#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/XJ5yLeKOUM
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
A boundary from @KieronPollard55 to end the #SultanSquad innings!
Multan Sultans 210/3 off their 20 overs.#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
Now that’s an entrance!@KieronPollard55 hits the first ball he faces for 6, it’s a no ball and he hits the free hit for 4!#SultanSquad are 203/3 after 19.2 overs.#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
That’s a biggie!@Rileerr gets it out of the park
The #SultanSquad are 123/2 after 13.4#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
The #Kaptaan gets four and the #SultanSquad are 115/1 after 12.4 overs#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
After 10 overs the #SultanSquad are 83/1#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/KdPorFacva
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
A boundary for the skipper now!@iMRizwanPak smashes a four, the #SultanSquad are 65/1 after 8.3 overs.#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
Just @iMRizwanPak teeing off 💥#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/MEnN9N2Aty
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
That’s a four for @iMRizwanPak
The #SultanSquad are 48/0 after 5.5#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
First boundary today for @shani_official #SultanSquad are 19/0 after 2.2 overs#MSvsPZ #LetsPlaySaeen
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
We’re ready for another high-octane clash in Multan 👊
Red-hot @MultanSultans take on Babar Azam’s @PeshawarZalmi!#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/7vxdWmKPNU
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
@PeshawarZalmi have won the toss and asked @MultanSultans to bat first. #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/W6wASQ0BJ9
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
🚨 TOSS UPDATE 🚨@PeshawarZalmi win the toss and opt to field first 🏏
Follow ball-by-ball updates: https://t.co/xLaxMv3xi5#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/OHrFTeXUWW
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
GAME 5️⃣!
It’s the @MultanSultans 🆚 @PeshawarZalmi showdown in Multan today.#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/AO49mN2ts6
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.