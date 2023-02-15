PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | MS vs QG Match 3
Squads
Multan Sultans – David Miller (South Africa), Josh Little (Ireland), Mohammad Rizwan (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Shan Masood (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David (Australia) (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan (both Silver), Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (both Emerging). Adil Rashid (England) and Arafat Minhas (Supplementary).
Quetta Gladiators – Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy (England), Odean Smith (West Indies) (all Diamond), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Gold), Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed (England) (all Silver), Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (both Emerging). Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Omair Bin Yousuf (Supplementary).
An utterly dominant performance by @MultanSultans as they return to winning ways at home 🙌#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/xReqV0M1NV
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023
#Kaptaan pulls that away for a four!#LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
The #Kaptaan gets into the act with a boundary too!#SultanSquad #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
Quetta strike! Thushara traps Shan leg before as the Sultans lose their first wicket with the score on 3.#LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
The #SultanSquad need to chase 111 to beat Quetta.#HBLPSL8 #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/ncLy0uFjl8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
SIX AND OUT! @MHasnainPak‘s charge did not last long ❌#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/MdnKbHi66o
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023
One ball after being hit for 6 Sameen strikes by removing Hasnain.
Quetta are 99/9.#LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
That’s 5!!! Ihsanullah gets the birthday boy Naseem Shah to complete a five wicket haul!
Quetta are 58/8 #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
Ihsanullah gets another one! He’s now got 4 wickets for 1 run. Quetta are 66/7 as the experienced Umar Akmal is dismissed. #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
.@iamusamamir strikes! Nawaz is lbw to the leg spinner as Quetta are 66/6.
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
⚡ 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 ⚡#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/hei79LSldw
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023
That’s a big one! Iftikhar is lbw to the rapid Ihsanullah as Quetta lose their 5th wicket for 46. #SultanAaGayya #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
And he’s bowled him! An Ihsanullah thunderbolt gets the opposition captain as Sarfaraz falls, Quetta are 37/3.#LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
Big wicket! 👏
Sameen Gul with an important blow in his first over ⚡#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/VuVjD9bJKd
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023
The #SultanSquad strike! Sameen Gul has Guptil caught by @KieronPollard55
Quetta are 10 for the loss of 1 wicket. #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
🚨 TOSS UPDATE 🚨@MultanSultans elect to field first 🏏#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/YRN1evlsyQ
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023
Your #SultanSquad for the game against @TeamQuetta #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/Zl1lGZTyyY
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
🚨 TOSS UPDATE 🚨
We lost the flip and batting first. Here is the playing XI for our opening game👇#PurpleForce #WeTheGladiators #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/jsO58bVsev
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2023
@MultanSultans have won the toss and are bowling first against @TeamQuetta #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/Ld79sk8PCi
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2023
Game Day!
🟩 Multan Sultans 🆚 Quetta Gladiators 🟪
🏟 Multan Cricket Stadium#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/K04JNtRjyW
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023
