Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues

PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues

Articles
Advertisement
PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues

PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues

Advertisement
  • The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the greatest T20 tournament in the world.
  • Both international and local players the chance to outperform one another.
  • All six clubs are prepared to give it their all.
Advertisement

PSL Schedule 2023: Detailed timetable, venues, and squad information for each of the six teams. The greatest T20 tournament in the world, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), offers both international and local players the chance to outperform one another and earn spots on their respective national teams.

The PSL’s eighth season will take place in 2023, and all six clubs are prepared to give it their all. PSL teams may have up to 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players, and as few as 18 players.

The PSL 2023 final schedule, which ran from February 13 to March 19, 2023, was made public by the PCB (tentatively). There will be 34 games in this PSL season. Two Teams will participate in the competition’s semifinal and elimination stages.

PSL 8 3rd Match Schedule

The 3rd match of PSL 8 take place between Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators –today at 6:00 PM at Multan Stadium.

PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures

Advertisement
  • 16 February, Thurs – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 17 February, Fri – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi – 6:00pm Multan
    • Advertisement
  • 18 February, Sat – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 19 February, Sun – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United – 2:00pm Multan
  • 19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 20 February, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 21 February, Tues – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 22 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 6:00pm Multan
    • Advertisement
  • 23 February, Thurs – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 24 February, Fri – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad Unitted – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 26 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:00pm Karachi
  • 26 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 27 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 1 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
    • Advertisement
  • 2 March, Thurs – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 3 March, Fri – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 4 March, Sat – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 5 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 6 March, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 7 March, Tues – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars – 2:00pm Rawalpindi
    • Advertisement
  • 7 March, Tues – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 8 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 9 March, Thurs – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 10 March, Fri – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 11 March, Sat – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 12 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:00pm Rawalpindi
    • Advertisement
  • 12 March, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Lahore

PSL 2023 Playoffs schedule

  • 15 March, Wed – Qualifier – 1st v 2nd – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 16 March, Thurs – Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th – 7:00pm Lahore
    • Advertisement
  • 17 March, Fri – Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 19 March, Sun – Final – 7:00pm Lahore

Also Read

PSL Schedule 2023, 2nd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 2, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 2nd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 2, Fixtures, Venues

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the largest T20 platform in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
UEFA Europa League: FC Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday night
UEFA Europa League: FC Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday night
MS vs QG Match 1: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target
MS vs QG Match 1: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target "111" for Multan Sultans | PSL 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dedicated to climb back in ATP Rankings
Carlos Alcaraz dedicated to climb back in ATP Rankings
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story