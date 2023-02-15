PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the greatest T20 tournament in the world.
Both international and local players the chance to outperform one another.
All six clubs are prepared to give it their all.
Advertisement
PSL Schedule 2023: Detailed timetable, venues, and squad information for each of the six teams. The greatest T20 tournament in the world, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), offers both international and local players the chance to outperform one another and earn spots on their respective national teams.
The PSL’s eighth season will take place in 2023, and all six clubs are prepared to give it their all. PSL teams may have up to 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players, and as few as 18 players.
The PSL 2023 final schedule, which ran from February 13 to March 19, 2023, was made public by the PCB (tentatively). There will be 34 games in this PSL season. Two Teams will participate in the competition’s semifinal and elimination stages.
PSL 8 3rd Match Schedule
The 3rd match of PSL 8 take place between Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators –today at 6:00 PM at Multan Stadium.
PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures
Advertisement
16 February, Thurs – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi