PSL Schedule 2023, 3rd Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 3, Fixtures, Venues

PSL Schedule 2023: Detailed timetable, venues, and squad information for each of the six teams. The greatest T20 tournament in the world, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), offers both international and local players the chance to outperform one another and earn spots on their respective national teams.

The PSL’s eighth season will take place in 2023, and all six clubs are prepared to give it their all. PSL teams may have up to 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players, and as few as 18 players.

The PSL 2023 final schedule, which ran from February 13 to March 19, 2023, was made public by the PCB (tentatively). There will be 34 games in this PSL season. Two Teams will participate in the competition’s semifinal and elimination stages.

PSL 8 3rd Match Schedule

The 3rd match of PSL 8 take place between Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators –today at 6:00 PM at Multan Stadium.

PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures

16 February, Thurs – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi

17 February, Fri – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi – 6:00pm Multan

19 February, Sun – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United – 2:00pm Multan

19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi

20 February, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Karachi

21 February, Tues – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi

22 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 6:00pm Multan

24 February, Fri – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad Unitted – 7:00pm Karachi

26 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:00pm Karachi

26 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Lahore

27 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Lahore

1 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

3 March, Fri – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

4 March, Sat – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Lahore

5 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

6 March, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

7 March, Tues – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars – 2:00pm Rawalpindi

8 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

9 March, Thurs – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

10 March, Fri – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

11 March, Sat – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

12 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:00pm Rawalpindi

12 March, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Lahore PSL 2023 Playoffs schedule 15 March, Wed – Qualifier – 1st v 2nd – 7:00pm Lahore

16 March, Thurs – Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th – 7:00pm Lahore

