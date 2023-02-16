PSL Schedule 2023, 4th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 4, Fixtures, Venues

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the greatest T20 tournament in the world.
Both international and local players the chance to outperform one another.
All six clubs are prepared to give it their all.
Advertisement
PSL 2023 Schedule: Complete schedule, locations, and squad details for each of the six teams. International and local players can compete against one another and secure slots on their respective national teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the best T20 event in the globe.
In 2023, the PSL will have its eighth season, and all six clubs intend to give it their best. PSL teams may have as few as 18 players and as many as 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players.
The PCB released the PSL 2023 final schedule, which covered the dates of February 13 and March 19, 2023. (tentatively). This PSL season will have 34 games. The semifinal and elimination rounds of the competition will each include two Teams.
PSL 8 4th Match Schedule
The 4th match of PSL 8 take place between Karachi Kings v Islamabad United –today at 7:00 PM at Karachi.
PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures
Advertisement
16 February, Thurs – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi