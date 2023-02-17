Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues

PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues

Articles
Advertisement
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues

PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Tim

Advertisement
  • The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the world’s best T20 event.
  • Both foreign and domestic players have the opportunity to outshine one another.
  • Each of the six clubs is ready to give it its all.
Advertisement

PSL 2023 Schedule: Complete schedule, locations, and squad details for each of the six teams. International and local players can compete against one another and secure slots on their respective national teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the best T20 event in the globe.

In 2023, the PSL will have its eighth season, and all six clubs intend to give it their best. PSL teams may have as few as 18 players and as many as 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players.

The PCB released the PSL 2023 final schedule, which covered the dates of February 13 and March 19, 2023. (tentatively). This PSL season will have 34 games. The semifinal and elimination rounds of the competition will each include two Teams.

PSL 8 5th Match Schedule

The 5th match of PSL 8 takes place between Multan Sultan v Peshawar Zalmi –today at 6:00 PM at Multan.

PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures

Advertisement
  • 18 February, Sat – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 19 February, Sun – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United – 2:00pm Multan
  • 19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 20 February, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 21 February, Tues – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi
    • Advertisement
  • 22 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 6:00pm Multan
  • 23 February, Thurs – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 24 February, Fri – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad Unitted – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 26 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:00pm Karachi
  • 26 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 27 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Lahore
    • Advertisement
  • 1 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 2 March, Thurs – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 3 March, Fri – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 4 March, Sat – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 5 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 6 March, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
    • Advertisement
  • 7 March, Tues – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars – 2:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 7 March, Tues – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 8 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 9 March, Thurs – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 10 March, Fri – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 11 March, Sat – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
    • Advertisement
  • 12 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 12 March, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Lahore

  • PSL 2023 Playoffs schedule

  • 15 March, Wed – Qualifier – 1st v 2nd – 7:00pm Lahore
    • Advertisement
  • 16 March, Thurs – Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 17 March, Fri – Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 19 March, Sun – Final – 7:00pm Lahore

Also Read

PSL Schedule 2023, 4th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 4, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 4th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 4, Fixtures, Venues

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the greatest T20 tournament in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw
Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Squad | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Squad | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story