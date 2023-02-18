The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the world’s best T20 event.
Both foreign and domestic players have the opportunity to outshine one another.
Each of the six clubs is ready to give it its all.
PSL 2023 Schedule: Complete schedule, locations, and squad details for each of the six teams.
In 2023, the PSL will have its eighth season, and all six clubs intend to give it their best. PSL teams may have as few as 18 players and as many as 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players.
The PCB released the PSL 2023 final schedule, which covered the dates of February 13 and March 19, 2023. (tentatively). This PSL season will have 34 games. The semifinal and elimination rounds of the competition will each include two Teams.
PSL 8 6th Match Schedule
The 6th match of PSL 8 takes place between Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators –today at 7:00 PM at Karachi.
PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures
19 February, Sun – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United – 2:00pm Multan
19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi