The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the world’s best T20 event.

Both foreign and domestic players have the opportunity to outshine one another.

Each of the six clubs is ready to give it its all.

Advertisement

PSL 2023 Schedule: Complete schedule, locations, and squad details for each of the six teams. International and local players can compete against one another and secure slots on their respective national teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the best T20 event in the globe.

In 2023, the PSL will have its eighth season, and all six clubs intend to give it their best. PSL teams may have as few as 18 players and as many as 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players.

The PCB released the PSL 2023 final schedule, which covered the dates of February 13 and March 19, 2023. (tentatively). This PSL season will have 34 games. The semifinal and elimination rounds of the competition will each include two Teams.

PSL 8 6th Match Schedule

The 6th match of PSL 8 takes place between Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators –today at 7:00 PM at Karachi.

PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures

Advertisement

19 February, Sun – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United – 2:00pm Multan

19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi

20 February, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Karachi

21 February, Tues – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi

22 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 6:00pm Multan

Advertisement 23 February, Thurs – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi

24 February, Fri – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad Unitted – 7:00pm Karachi

26 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:00pm Karachi

26 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Lahore

27 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Lahore

1 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

Advertisement 2 March, Thurs – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Lahore

3 March, Fri – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

4 March, Sat – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Lahore

5 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

6 March, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

7 March, Tues – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars – 2:00pm Rawalpindi

Advertisement 7 March, Tues – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

8 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

9 March, Thurs – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

10 March, Fri – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

11 March, Sat – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi

12 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:00pm Rawalpindi

Advertisement 12 March, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Lahore

PSL 2023 Playoffs schedule

15 March, Wed – Qualifier – 1st v 2nd – 7:00pm Lahore

16 March, Thurs – Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th – 7:00pm Lahore

Advertisement 17 March, Fri – Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator – 7:00pm Lahore

19 March, Sun – Final – 7:00pm Lahore

Also Read PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the world's best T20 event. Both...