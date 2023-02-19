PSL Schedule 2023, 7th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 7, Fixtures, Venues

Advertisement
  • The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the best T20 tournament in the globe.
  • Foreign and native players both have the chance to excel one another.
  • Each of the six clubs is prepared to go all out.
PSL 2023 Schedule: Whole schedule, locations, and squad information for all six teams. Foreign and local players can compete for spots on their respective national teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the world’s greatest T20 tournament.

The PSL will enter its eighth season in 2023, and all six clubs aim to give it their all. Teams in the PSL can have as few as 18 players or as many as 25 players, with a maximum of 8 international players.

The PCB revealed the final schedule for the PSL 2023, which encompassed the dates of February 13 and March 19, 2023. (tentatively). This PSL season will consist of 34 games. The competition’s semifinal and elimination rounds will each include two Teams.

PSL 8 7th Match Schedule

The 7th match of PSL 8 takes place between Multan Sultans v Islamabad United –today at 2:00 PM at Multan.

PSL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures

  • 19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 20 February, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 21 February, Tues – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 22 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 6:00pm Multan
  • 23 February, Thurs – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 24 February, Fri – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad Unitted – 7:00pm Karachi
  • 26 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:00pm Karachi
  • 26 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 27 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 1 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 2 March, Thurs – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 3 March, Fri – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 4 March, Sat – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 5 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 6 March, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 7 March, Tues – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars – 2:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 7 March, Tues – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 8 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 9 March, Thurs – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 10 March, Fri – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 11 March, Sat – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans – 7:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 12 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:00pm Rawalpindi
  • 12 March, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:00pm Lahore

PSL 2023 Playoffs schedule

  • 15 March, Wed – Qualifier – 1st v 2nd – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 16 March, Thurs – Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 17 March, Fri – Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator – 7:00pm Lahore
  • 19 March, Sun – Final – 7:00pm Lahore
