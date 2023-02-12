Real Madrid to become 5th time Club World Cup champions

Real Madrid defeated Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco to win the Club World Cup.

Vinicius had a difficult time in Spain due to racial taunts.

Vinicius had a difficult time in Spain due to racial taunts.

Real Madrid defeated Al Hilal 5-3 on Saturday in Morocco to win the Club World Cup for a record fith time.

In Madrid’s stunning triumph over their Saudi Arabian opponents, Karim Benzema scored on his comeback from injury while Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde both scored twice.

The Champions League champions from the previous season, Carlo Ancelotti’s team, had much too much offensive talent for their opponents to manage.

Madrid won the European Super Cup in August, and their decisive victory in Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium gave them their second trophy of the year.

It also offered a much-needed break from their La Liga season, in which they now trail rival Barcelona by eight points and were defeated by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

Madrid also won three Intercontinental Cups, which were contests between South American and European champions and were combined with the Club World Cup in 2005. These victories came in 1960, 1998, and 2002.

Ancelotti said Telecinco, “We are really thrilled, Madrid is the global champion for the eighth time, it was what we had to do.

“We’re pleased; the match went well. With Vinicius, Karim, and Valverde scoring two goals, I believe we were strong up front. Additionally, the team’s top players were skilled and mobile.”

Rodrygo was moved to the bench as Ancelotti reinstated Benzema into the starting lineup after he missed the semi-final victory over Al Ahly due to a thigh injury.

Vinicius’s first goal was assisted by the 35-year-old striker, who sent the Brazilian winger through on goal with a quick cross.

Vinicius had a difficult time in Spain due to racial taunts from spectators and opponents who deliberately avoided him on the field. However, he had a great time in Morocco, scoring in both of Real Madrid’s games and winning the tournament.

Ancelotti told reporters, “We are thrilled with him because he keeps improving, he’s much more effective.

He contributes to nearly every game’s outcome and wins them all.

The team as a whole felt the same way, happy to take a break from their home conflict with Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona in order to become global champions.

Ancelotti continued, “We are getting better. “We have to take into account that the defence made mistakes, but players like Karim, (Eder) Militao, and (Thibaut) Courtois are returning.

“This trophy will motivate us for the remainder of the year.”

Keeping Abdullah Al-Mayoof from seeing, Valverde rifled the second goal home through defender Ali Albulayhi’s legs.

Moussa Marega, a former Porto striker, restored parity for the 2021 Asian Champions League champions by slipping a shot past Andriy Lunin, who ought to have done more to stop it.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper, who was filling in for the injured Courtois, had a forgettable game despite it being his birthday.

The Saudi Arabian team briefly appeared to be going to put more prestigious opponents to the test, but Madrid picked up the pace in the second half and won in thrilling fashion.

