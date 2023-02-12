Sarfaraz Ahmed feels that performance of local players would be key

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, believes that the performance of local players will be crucial for clubs in the 2023 Pakistan Super League.

The wicketkeeper-batter told media in an exclusive interview that his team has prepared for this event in every way possible and that he is confident they would perform well.

“Ours is a really balanced squad, and I think we can perform very well in this competition,” Sarfaraz said. “We have fantastic bowling options, along with good powerhouses in the batting area.”

According to him, PSL has established itself as a leading brand, and supporters are excitedly anticipating the start of the competition.

He said that his team may succeed in this competition but noted that local players will need to perform better.

“Perfection in every aspect of the game is crucial for everyone. The success of your local players will be crucial to the event, and I feel fortunate that our local players are in excellent shape and have lately had success,” he remarked.

The previous season, Sarfaraz’s team struggled to make an impression, but the former Pakistani captain is confident that this year’s squad won’t let fans down.

When questioned about his personal objectives, Sarfaraz replied that he wanted to succeed for the squad and see Quetta win another championship.

The right-hander also expressed hope that Pakistan would continue to develop potential in the league.

He mentioned Haseebullah Khan of Zalmi and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai of his club as players to watch out for in the PSL in 2023.

“PSL has made a significant impact on Pakistan Cricket. The quality we attained as a result of the Pakistan Super League was the reason for Pakistan’s recent improvement in T20I rankings, he claimed.

In response to a query, Sarfaraz stated that he was pleased to watch Saim Ayub develop into a quality player and that he regretted not having been able to select him for Quetta.

“We wanted to pick him, but Zalmi chose him before we did. I personally am pleased for Saim since I have seen how far he has come. It is always enjoyable to watch such young people develop into top experts, Sarfaraz said.

