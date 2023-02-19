Advertisement
  Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain

Articles
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed gave credit to Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.
  •  Quetta Gladiators win the match against the Karachi Kings.
  • Sarfaraz also indicated they will give their batters full time due to their aggressive style.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, gave all credit to Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain for helping them win the match against the Karachi Kings on Saturday.

At the crease with Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan, Kings required 37 runs off 18 balls. In the 18th and 19th overs, respectively, Naseem and Hasnain expertly bowled to keep the Gladiators from suffering back-to-back losses.

“The 18th and 19th overs were bowled brilliantly by Naseem and Hasnain. We bowled effectively in the last five overs to keep them at bay “He gave credit.

Naseem only gave up six runs, while Hasnain only gave up seven to put Gladiators back on top.

In response to a question regarding the top order’s failure in back-to-back games, Sarfaraz indicated they will give their batters full time. “Our top-order cricketers are renowned for their aggressive style. According to their strengths, we have provided them the plan. As everyone is aware, Jason Roy played last year. He and other players would undoubtedly return in the following matches, “Finally, he said.

