Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shaheen Afridi destroyed digital camera during training session
Shaheen Afridi destroyed digital camera during training session

Shaheen Afridi destroyed digital camera during training session

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi destroyed digital camera during training session

Shaheen Afridi destroyed digital camera during training session

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi is standout bowler for the Lahore Qalandars.
  • He posed for photos holding the damaged camera.
  • He is aiming to become the first team to win consecutive PSL championships.
Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the standout bowler for the Lahore Qalandars, destroyed the digital team’s camera during a training on Thursday.

The camera was struck by the ball as Shaheen Afridi was bowling in the nets. The left-arm bowler was bowling to all-rounder Kamran Ghulam when the ball swung and struck the camera.

The camera’s lens was damaged by the ferocious delivery.

Shaheen afterwards posed for photos holding the damaged camera.

On February 19, the Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars will play the Karachi Kings in their second game of the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It should be noted that earlier, during a practice session, Faheem Ashraf broke a bus window in the Islamabad United team’s facility.

In the practise area at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, the all-rounder fired a powerful shot that cracked the window of a bus that belongs to the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU).

The incident happened on Tuesday during a practice for Islamabad United.

Advertisement

After the incident, the bus that is used to keep an eye on security procedures was taken out of the practise area.

It is important to note that the reigning champions defeated Multan Sultans in the PSL 8’s inaugural game.

After being given the opportunity to bat first, Lahore set a challenging aim of 176 runs before limiting the opposition to 174 runs in 20 overs, helped by Fakhar Zaman’s fifty and Zaman Khan’s outstanding final over.

Fakhar, a left-handed batsman, scored 66 runs off of 42 balls, including three boundaries and five maximums, and young Zaman held off 15 runs in the final over to secure victory for his team and a successful opening to their title defence.

The Qalandars are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive PSL championships.

Also Read

PAK vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi joined Pakistan team during lunch
PAK vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi joined Pakistan team during lunch

Shaheen Shah Afridi has joined Pakistan's Test squad. The left-arm pacer was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw
Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story