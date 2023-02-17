Shaheen Afridi destroyed digital camera during training session

Shaheen Shah Afridi is standout bowler for the Lahore Qalandars.



He is aiming to become the first team to win consecutive PSL championships.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the standout bowler for the Lahore Qalandars, destroyed the digital team’s camera during a training on Thursday.

The camera was struck by the ball as Shaheen Afridi was bowling in the nets. The left-arm bowler was bowling to all-rounder Kamran Ghulam when the ball swung and struck the camera.

The camera’s lens was damaged by the ferocious delivery.



On February 19, the Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars will play the Karachi Kings in their second game of the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It should be noted that earlier, during a practice session, Faheem Ashraf broke a bus window in the Islamabad United team’s facility.

In the practise area at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, the all-rounder fired a powerful shot that cracked the window of a bus that belongs to the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU).

The incident happened on Tuesday during a practice for Islamabad United.

After the incident, the bus that is used to keep an eye on security procedures was taken out of the practise area.

It is important to note that the reigning champions defeated Multan Sultans in the PSL 8’s inaugural game.

After being given the opportunity to bat first, Lahore set a challenging aim of 176 runs before limiting the opposition to 174 runs in 20 overs, helped by Fakhar Zaman’s fifty and Zaman Khan’s outstanding final over.

Fakhar, a left-handed batsman, scored 66 runs off of 42 balls, including three boundaries and five maximums, and young Zaman held off 15 runs in the final over to secure victory for his team and a successful opening to their title defence.

The Qalandars are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive PSL championships.

