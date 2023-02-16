Shaheen and Haris Rauf named Qalandars Hockey League Ambassadors

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are the two of Pakistan’s top pacers.

They have been chosen to represent the league as its ambassadors.

Qalandar Hockey League will be established with two teams of Karachi and Lahore.

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, two of Pakistan’s top pacers and members of the Lahore Qalandars, have been chosen to represent the league as its ambassadors.

Qalandars have now taken action to advance hockey in Pakistan after discovering new talent in cricket.

“Just like cricket acquired fresh talent via the Player Development Program, they too want to bring forward the hockey potential so that the golden era of hockey may be returned,” CEO Atif Rana stated when the Qalandar Hockey League was announced.

At a news conference held at the Karachi Hockey Stadium, he said that Afridi would represent Karachi while Haris would represent the Lahore team.

Afridi, who is presently leading Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, said on this occasion: “If the national sport of hockey is resurrected, I will be overjoyed. Our national sport is hockey. It is critical to promote it, and we must all work together to keep Pakistan stable and developing. I don’t know much about hockey, but everything has its stages, and we will collaborate with hockey luminaries.”

Previously, an agreement was struck under the Qalandars Player Development Hockey Program between the Sindh government, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), and Qalandars. Arbab Lutfullah, Special Assistant to the Main Minister of Sindh for Sports, Atif Rana, Aqib Javed, former hockey captain and chief selector Olympian Kaleemullah, and Olympian Nasir Ali attended the occasion.

Advertisement

Atif Rana stated that, similar to cricket, we want to develop hockey players.

“Two teams of Karachi and Lahore will be established, and 22 players will be recruited from around the country for each team. 22 players will be chosen on merit. A series between the two teams will be scheduled. Every player will receive a one-year scholarship.

“These teams will also be permitted to travel to other countries across the world. The Pakistan Hockey Federation and the Sindh government’s participation is essential in this relationship.”

The Sindh government would fully work with PHF and the franchise while continuing to play its full part in the growth of national sports, according to Arbab Lutfullah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Sports. PHF would receive PKR 40 crores for the Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

According to Secretary Syed Haider Hussain, the Qalandars’ efforts to revive hockey are worthwhile. The initiative is anticipated to produce future stars while also strengthening hockey in the nation, Qalandars, and the Sindh Government. In order to maintain the national game, other institutions and provincial governments should also proceed and fulfil their obligations.

Syed Haider Hussain, secretary of the national federation, praised the Lahore Qalandars’ efforts to rehabilitate hockey.

Advertisement

“The programme is designed to produce good players in the future, while also developing and strengthening hockey in the country. Other institutions and provincial governments, including the Sindh government, should go ahead and play their part in supporting the national game “He went on to say.

Also Read Shaheen Shah Afridi is excited to be back on field Shaheen Shah Afridi announced his desire to return to the field before...