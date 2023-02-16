Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media

Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shahnawaz Dahani, is a pacer for Multan Sultans.
  • He expressed his emotions on social media following his exclusion from PSL.
  • He announced on Twitter that he would make an effort to return as soon as possible.
Shahnawaz Dahani, a pacer for Multan Sultans, expressed his emotions on social media following his exclusion from Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 due to a finger injury.

Dahani announced on Twitter that he would make an effort to return as soon as feasible.

Taking to twitter he wrote:

Following their opening-game defeat to Lahore Qalandars, Sultans is preparing to rally against Quetta Gladiators.

The Sultans received back-to-back unfavourable news before their second game. Shahnawaz Dahani, who had a finger injury in the first game, was declared ineligible for the league because he was unable to get well from the agony. The pacer’s finger on his bowling hand suffered a fracture, according to Sultans.

Dahani was replaced by Ilyas, who was not selected in this edition’s player draught, and he joined the team. In 41 T20 games thus far in his brief career, Dahani has taken 55 wickets. He received the best bowler award in the Sultans’ victory in the PSL 2021.

Wayne Parnell of South Africa will also miss this year’s PSL owing to an injury. Brathwaite has replaced him and joined the team.

In their opening game, Sultans fell short to Qalandars by by one run. In the final over, Zaman Khan held off 15 runs to help his team win the match.

Multan’s revised team

Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, and Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) are among the players. David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Ross

