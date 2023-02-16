Advertisement
  • Shai Hope and Rovman Powell break up Windies’ white-ball captaincy
  • Shai Hope and Rovman Powel appointed as the new captains of the West Indies.
  • Nicholas Pooran resign from the Position.
  • Their first duties will be the March tour of South Africa.
Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will succeed Nicholas Pooran as the new captains of the ODI and T20I teams, respectively, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

After the West Indies’ disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup last November, when they were facing an early exit from the tournament in the first round, Pooran resigned as captain of both white-ball formats.

Following two games in the ICC World Test Championship, both captains’ first duties will be the forthcoming March tour of South Africa, where the West Indies will play the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20Is from March 16 to 28.

As the 50-over World Cup approaches later this year, wicket-keeper batsman Hope’s first task since captain is to secure West Indies’ participation in the competition, as his squad is expected to compete in qualifiers that will take place in Zimbabwe in June.

“To lead a team that is of such enormous significance not only to myself and my teammates, but to our army of supporters the globe over,” Hope said in a CWI release.

Hope has 104 ODI appearances under her belt for the West Indies and has served as vice captain on several occasions. He was selected to play on the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2022 as a result of his outstanding individual accomplishments.

