Shai Hope is hopeful of sharing experiences in maiden PSL 8

Shai Hope, the West Indies cricket team’s newly appointed ODI captain, is looking forward to participating in his first Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and imparting his skills and wisdom.

Lahore Qalandars choose the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter for the current PSL 8 season.

Hope stated in an interview with media that he is relieved to be facing the stumps this time around rather than in front of them when facing a bowler like Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“It’s wonderful to be behind the stump this time, rather than in front of it [against Shaheen]. I always enjoy the challenge of playing these guys, but it’s wonderful to be in the same locker room with them. They have a lot of zeal behind them. So it’s nice to be able to play with them,” he remarked.

“It’s just fantastic to be here connected with the whole PSL first and foremost. Oh, yes, it’s a fantastic match to begin my PSL career. “And maybe we can continue as a team,” he stated of his first encounter with the Lahore Qalandars, in which his club beat Multan by one run.

Hope also expressed gratitude to the Lahore Qalandars for giving him the opportunity to play in the PSL.

“It’s simply about learning from the finest T20 players in the world and trying to improve and develop as much as I can,” he stated of his goals.

“All I want to be is the best Shai.” I hope I can be myself and improve my game in whichever ways I can. It’s also about sharing your expertise and experience and attempting to bring everyone along with you. So the goal is to appreciate the event and then share it with others,” the West Indian player explained.

The Barbados-born cricketer rated the Lahore Qalandars’ dugout environment as a ten out of ten.

“Hopefully, we can continue as a team, get some more wins, and keep this momentum going,” he said.

In response to a query, Hope stated that he has only played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), thus he cannot comment on the other leagues in comparison to the Pakistan Super League, but he has always heard excellent things about the PSL.

“Hearing from my other teammates, my colleagues back in Barbados and in the West Indies, who have played in PSL, they all talk about the calibre of cricket that’s here. I believe the bar is set pretty high. “You guys have set a really high standard in Pakistan,” he continued.

Hope was selected captain of the West Indian ODI team just a day after playing in Lahore Qalandars’ triumph over Multan Sultans.

When asked about his new responsibilities, the 29-year-old stated that he is eager to take on the challenge.

“I believe we, as players, must accept responsibility. We’ve been playing for a long time. “Having a leadership hat today is just about transmitting the knowledge I’ve gained over the years, giving my teammates the confidence and encouragement to go out there and perform at their best,” he explained.

“It’s the beginning of a new journey, and hopefully I can do my best to make West Indies cricket proud,” he said.

