UFC 284 Start time: Uk, Canada, Australia, US start time – Islam Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284 Start time: Uk, Canada, Australia, US start time – Islam Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Articles
UFC 284 Start time: Uk, Canada, Australia, US start time – Islam Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284 Start time: Uk, Canada, Australia, US start time – Islam Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

  • Islam Makhachev will make his first UFC lightweight title defence against featherweight champion.
  •  Yair Rodriguez takes on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title.
  • The main pay-per-view event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m.
This weekend, Islam Makhachev will make his first UFC lightweight title defence against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on the Australian’s home turf.

Makhachev won the lightweight belt in October, following in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov by defeating Charles Oliveira.

Now, the Russian will defend his title against Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284, attempting to become the UFC’s fifth dual-weight champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez takes on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title, which will determine who will challenge Volkanovski for undisputed 145-pound title next.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will it be?

UFC 284 – Timetable
The UFC Tonight schedule is as follows: Timings for UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia are as follows:

The United States and Canada

On Saturday, February 11, the early prelims for UFC Tonight will begin at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, followed by the main prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The main pay-per-view event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

The United Kingdom

The early prelims for UFC Tonight will begin at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, February 11 for UK viewers. The prelims will begin at 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, February 12, followed by the main card at 3:00 AM GMT.

Australia

On Sunday, February 12, the early prelims will begin at 9:00 AM AEST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AWST, followed by the prelims at 11:00 AM AEST/ 10:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AWST. On Sunday, the main card will begin at 1:00 PM AEST/ 12:30 PM ACST/ 11:00 AM AWST.

