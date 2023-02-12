Women’s T20 World Cup: India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets

India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

It was first match at Newlands Cricket Ground in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan record a competitive total of 149-4 in the allotted 20 overs.

At the Newlands Cricket Ground in this city on Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by a score of 7 wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 first match.

Ayesha Naseem (43 not out off 25) and Bismah Maroof (68 not out off 55) both put in outstanding efforts to help Pakistan record a competitive total of 149-4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana was injured, therefore Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma were India’s top runners in the 150-yard chase. Before Yastike was bowled by Sadia Iqbal in the final over of the Powerplay, the pair put up 38 for the first wicket.

Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues recovered, but Pakistan struck in the tenth over with a sensational catch by Sidra Amin near the ropes that sent Verma back. Nashra Sandhu sent back Harmanpreet Kaur in the 14th over to give Pakistan a significant advantage while Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah briefly fought back.

However, Jemimah Rodrigues spearheaded India’s effort in the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten fifty (53 not out off 38), and she and Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 20) helped India cross the finish line with seven wickets remaining in 19 overs.

Javeria Khan, the opener for Pakistan, who had won the toss and chosen to bat first, was dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the second over.

To assist Pakistan reach 39/1 at the end of the Powerplay, their greatest total against India in the first six overs in women’s T20Is, Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali attacked Deepti.

However, soon after, Radha Yadav struck with the wicket of Muneeba, and Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Nida Dar for a duck to restore India’s lead. When Sidra Amin, who was in fine form, joined Maroof in the middle, the two added 25 runs for the fourth wicket before Amin was accidentally removed by Radha.

Pakistan’s innings gained momentum after Ayesha Naseem’s introduction as she sprinted off the starting line with some lusty hits. Ayesha stormed from the other end as Maroof held up one end to help Pakistan surpass the 100-run mark in

Soon after, Maroof reached her fifty as the pair put on a pairing that put India on the back foot. At the end of 20 overs, Pakistan reached 149/4 thanks to an unbroken 81-run stand. Pakistan handed India a challenging target in the final five overs, scoring 58 runs.

Brief results: India Women 151-3 in 19 Overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53 not out, Richa Ghosh 31 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/15) defeated Pakistan Women 149-4 in 20 Overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21) by 7 wickets.

