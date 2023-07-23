222 Pakistani athletes set to compete in Asian Games 2023

Pakistan will send a contingent of 222 athletes.

The Asian Games 2023 will be hosted in Hangzhou, China, this year, and a total of 222 Pakistani athletes along with 65 officials are scheduled to participate in the prestigious event.

The Pakistani contingent will consist of 160 male athletes and 62 female athletes, competing in various sports during the Games, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.

However, due to insufficient funds, Pakistan will not be able to field teams in the baseball and gymnastics events.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) decided not to provide funding for these particular sports, based on information from reliable sources.

Meanwhile, in the realm of football and equestrian sports, Pakistan will not participate due to their failure to submit their entries on time. The organizers of the Asian Games had set a deadline of July 15 for confirming entries.

According to the Olympics Council of Asia (OCA), the upcoming mega event will see a record-breaking participation of approximately 12,500 athletes from around the globe. This surpasses the 2018 Jakarta Olympics, where around 11,300 athletes took part.

The Asian Games will feature an extensive program, consisting of 483 events and 61 disciplines spanning across 40 sports. Notably, China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, India, and Hong Kong are among the countries sending around 600 athletes each to compete in the games, as per the OCA.

