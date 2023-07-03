3 reasons BCCI should consider Prasidh Krishna for upcoming World Cup

Prasidh Krishna is showing signs of a speedy recovery, BCCI said.

Krishna’s ability to hit the deck and generate bounce will be valuable.

He has been potent with the new ball in his 14 ODI appearances.

According to a recent BCCI update, India’s fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are making significant progress in their rehabilitation and are currently bowling with full intensity during their net sessions.

The BCCI has confirmed that both players will take part in several practice games arranged by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). After these matches, the BCCI medical team will assess their performance before making a final decision on their inclusion in the team.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of the Indian team for almost a year, last playing for the country in September 2022. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna suffered a stress fracture, leading to his absence from the IPL this year.

Extra pace and bounce

Prasidh Krishna, being a tall bowler with the ability to hit the deck and generate good bounce, will be a valuable asset for India in the upcoming World Cup. His skills will be particularly useful during the middle overs when batting sides often try to score quickly.

With only four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle during the middle overs, Krishna’s pace and disconcerting bounce can put pressure on the opposition batsmen. Captain Rohit Sharma is likely to use him as an attacking option, making him an important player for the team.

Ability to move the ball off the deck

In his relatively brief international career, Prasidh has already demonstrated the potential to excel at the highest level. His bowling style sets him apart from the other bowlers in the Indian squad, as he possesses more bounce and pace, making his deliveries even more unsettling for the batsmen.

The rest of the Indian bowlers in the squad primarily rely on swing and seam, making Krishna’s inclusion a valuable addition in terms of providing variety to the team’s bowling attack. His different skill set will offer the Indian side a broader range of options and flexibility during matches.

Potent new ball option

In his 14 One Day International (ODI) appearances, Prasidh Krishna has been highly effective, taking 25 wickets at an impressive average of under 23. He has particularly excelled with the new ball and has displayed the skill to generate movement off the pitch. His natural length tends to be back of a good length, making him a valuable complement to bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, who focus on pitching the ball up and swinging it.

Prasidh’s smooth bowling action further enhances his potential, making him a promising bowler, especially in Indian conditions. His ability to adapt to different situations and pitches makes him a key asset for the Indian team.

