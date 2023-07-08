8-year-old chess prodigy uses game to promote social change

8-year-old chess prodigy Ivie Urieto wants to use the game to promote social change in Nigeria.

An 8-year-old chess prodigy aspires to make her mark by using the game as a weapon for social change in the Kubwa area, outside of Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

Since she started playing chess at the age of four, Ivie Urieto has earned 11 medals from regional and international championships. By the age of 15, she wants to hold the title of grandmaster.

She wants other kids to learn the game and utilize it as a diversion from the more challenging aspects of life because she loves it so much.

In her capacity as an ambassador for the American charity “The Gift of Chess,” Urieto visits nearby schools and orphanages to hand out chess sets and instruct young students.

“I go around giving chess because I want people to learn how to play so that there will not be crime in the world,” she said.

By 2030, the foundation—which is supported by donations—wants to give away 1,000,000 chess sets worldwide.

Chess groups already present in area schools are being revitalized by Urieto, according to teacher Uzoamaka Uzouku.

“Before her arrival, we already have a chess club but her coming boosted it. Many children have joined,” Uzouku said.

