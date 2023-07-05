England’s Stuart Broad “amazed” Australia Did Not Question Jonny Bairstow’s Appeal

Stuart Broad was “amazed” that no senior Australia players questioned.

Broad said he was angered by Australia’s decision to go for the stumping.

Broad said he told Pat Cummins and Alex Carey that they had made a mistake.

After Jonny Bairstow was controversially dismissed on the fifth day of the second Ashes test at Lord’s, England fast bowler Stuart Broad said he was “amazed” no senior Australia players had thought to withdraw a stumping plea for him.

After Bairstow departed his place at the conclusion of an over, Australia’s wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps, drawing a long and raucous boo from the crowd. In the Long Room of the stadium, MCC members also taunted Australian players.

The five-test series is currently 2-0 in favor of the tourists after their 43-run victory at Lord’s.

“What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch, was that not one senior player among them … questioned what they had done,” Broad, 37, wrote.

“Ultimately, (Australia captain) Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles if he does not sit back and think, ‘I got that one wrong’, even though his bottom line at the time was winning a test match.

“The Lord’s crowd are obviously huge cricket lovers and never before have I seen such a reaction from them like that.”

Broad also made mention of Cummins’ influence on Australia’s on-field culture change and the mentality before to the infamous ball-tampering incident in South Africa in 2018.

“I was angered by Australia’s decision, particularly having heard their lines about creating a new legacy as a team, and how they have changed since the tour of South Africa in 2018,” Broad said.

“I just said to Pat on repeat: ‘All these boos are for you, for your decision’. And: ‘What a great opportunity you had to think clearly.’

“To Alex Carey, I said: ‘This is what you’ll be remembered for, and that’s such a shame’.”