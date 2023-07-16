Aaron Ramsey has signed a two-year contract to return to Cardiff City.

Ramsey left Nice by mutual consent after joining the French club.

The 32-year-old midfielder made 34 appearances for Nice.

The Championship team announced on Saturday that Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has signed a two-year contract to return to Cardiff City, where he spent his formative years.

The declaration followed Nice’s swift confirmation that Ramsey had voluntarily left the French club.

The 32-year-old former Arsenal midfielder joined Nice on a free transfer in August of last year and made 34 appearances while scoring one goal.

Ramsey rose through the ranks of the club’s youth academy before making his first-team debut for Cardiff in 2007 at the age of 16. Then, a year later, he transferred to Arsenal.

“It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that,” Ramsey said in a statement.

“For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there’s no better feeling than that.”

Ramsey, a native Welsh speaker who was 20 years old when he was named captain of Wales in 2011, has accumulated 82 caps for his country.

He played for the Wales team that advanced to the semifinals of the 2016 Euro and took part in the World Cup in Qatar in 2015.

