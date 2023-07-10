Advertisement Abdul Razzaq’s Explosive Revelation Ignites India-Pakistan Rivalry.

Pakistan’s performance against India has been far from impressive.

They have suffered defeat in all 7 matches they have played against India. Advertisement Abdul Razzaq, a former Pakistani all-rounder, has sparked controversy with a sensational statement regarding the rivalry between India and Pakistan. The 43-year-old claimed that every team plays against Pakistan except India and called for the revival of the bilateral series between the two countries. Advertisement

“We share mutual respect and friendship. There’s only Indian team that doesn’t play against Pakistan,” Razzaq said

“From 1997-98, they didn’t play much against us because we were too good, India always used to lose. Now, the situation has changed, we are in 2023, but we have to change our thinking. No team is big or small, the performance on the day matters.”

Advertisement The individual, aged 43, also mentioned that both teams possess quality and that the team that delivers a strong performance emerges victorious. Advertisement

“Both teams are good. You can’t say Pakistan’s team is weak. You see the Ashes series, can you point out which team is better? The team which performs wins, as simple as that. We have to get out of this and play matches, series against each other,” he added.

It is important to highlight that the highly anticipated World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which holds the distinction of being the largest stadium in the world with a capacity of up to 132,000 spectators.

Advertisement

When it comes to their past encounters in the World Cup, Pakistan’s performance against India has been far from impressive. They have suffered defeat in all seven matches they have played against India, including a memorable loss in the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

Advertisement

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 – vs England in Kolkata

The matches during the day will commence at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST).

Advertisement

If Pakistan successfully reaches the semi-finals, their match will take place in Kolkata.

In the event that India secures a spot in the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless their opponent is Pakistan, in which case the match will be held in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will follow a round-robin format, where all teams will compete against each other, resulting in a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals. These semi-final matches are scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Additionally, reserve days have been allocated for the semi-finals and the final to account for any potential interruptions due to unfavorable weather conditions.