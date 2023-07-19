Advertisement

Pakistan’s enigmatic spinner Abrar Ahmed has surpassed former Test spinner Danish Kaneria in terms of wickets taken during the first five Tests of his career.

In the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Abrar claimed six wickets, bringing his total to 34 wickets in five Tests, surpassing Kaneria’s record of 29.

Former Test bowler Shabbir Ahmed held 28 wickets, followed by Yasir Shah with 27 and Abdur Rehman with 26.

Abrar made a remarkable Test debut against England in Multan, taking 11 wickets and leaving the cricketing world astonished with his outstanding performance.