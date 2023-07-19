Nauman Ali silences critics with match-winning performance
Nauman Ali faced criticism for his performance in the first innings. He...
Pakistan’s enigmatic spinner Abrar Ahmed has surpassed former Test spinner Danish Kaneria in terms of wickets taken during the first five Tests of his career.
In the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Abrar claimed six wickets, bringing his total to 34 wickets in five Tests, surpassing Kaneria’s record of 29.
Former Test bowler Shabbir Ahmed held 28 wickets, followed by Yasir Shah with 27 and Abdur Rehman with 26.
Abrar made a remarkable Test debut against England in Multan, taking 11 wickets and leaving the cricketing world astonished with his outstanding performance.
On the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Pakistan finished at 48-3 at stumps while chasing a target of 131 runs.
At the end of the day’s play, Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 25, while Babar Azam had scored six runs. Pakistan requires another 83 runs to secure victory and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Prabath Jayasuriya was responsible for dismissing Abdullah Shafique (8) and Shan Masood (7), claiming two wickets of Pakistan’s top-order. Additionally, nightwatchman Nauman was run out attempting a risky second run.
Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 279 in their second innings, setting a target of 131 runs for Pakistan to win the match.
Abrar Ahmed and Nauman were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Agha Salman grabbed two wickets each.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.