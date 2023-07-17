Advertisement
Afghanistan duo breach ICC Code of Conduct, fined 15% of match fees

Afghanistan duo breach ICC Code of Conduct, fined 15% of match fees

  • Jonathan Trott and Azmatullah Omarzai have been fined 15%.
  • Trott was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.
  • Both players have received a single demerit point.
Jonathan Trott, the head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team, and Azmatullah Omarzai, an all-rounder, have both received fines amounting to 15 percent of their match fees.

These penalties were imposed due to their violation of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during the second T20I match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Trott’s incident took place when there was a rain interruption during the second T20I. While the on-field umpires were conducting an inspection, Trott expressed clear dissatisfaction with their decision. He disagreed with their choice to further delay the match instead of resuming play.

Trott was found guilty of violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Omarzai’s incident occurred during the 15th over of Afghanistan’s innings. After dismissing Bangladesh batsman Towhid Hridoy, Omarzai approached the departing batsman and displayed an inappropriate gesture or action, commonly referred to as a “send-off,” in close proximity.

Omarzai was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Trott and Omarzai have each received a single demerit point on their disciplinary records for the first time in the past 24 months. The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Masudur Rahman, and fourth official Gazi Sohel.

