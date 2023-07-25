Afghanistan, Pakistan to play three ODIs in Sri Lanka.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has made the decision to host Pakistan for a series of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and the matches will take place in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

The series is scheduled to occur in the third week of August. The choice of Sri Lanka as the venue is strategic, as it aligns with the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which is planned to be held in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The official schedule for the ODI series will be released soon. Presently, Pakistan is engaged in the final Test of a two-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, the Pakistani team currently leads the series 1-0, having achieved a four-wicket victory in the Galle Test.

After the ongoing series, several Pakistani players, including Babar Azam, are set to participate in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting on July 30. Babar will lead the Colombo Strikers in this tournament, marking his first appearance in the Sri Lankan league.

Following that, the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 2. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host the event in multiple cities, including Multan, Lahore, Kandy, and Colombo.

The tournament will kick off in Multan, with Pakistan facing Nepal in the opening match on August 30.

One of the most anticipated matches in the Asia Cup will be the clash between Pakistan and India, which is scheduled to take place on September 2 in Kandy. Throughout the event, a total of nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka, with the final set for September 17.

The participating teams have been divided into two groups. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in one group, while the other group comprises India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

