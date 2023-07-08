Afghanistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh with 142-Run Victory in Second ODI.

Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zardan set a remarkable partnership.

Bangladesh played without their regular captain.

In the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Afghanistan secured a convincing 142-run victory over Bangladesh. This win gives Afghanistan a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

Afghanistan’s opening batsmen, Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zardan, set a remarkable partnership record of 256 runs, surpassing a 13-year-old record in Afghan cricket history. Gurbaz played an outstanding innings, scoring 145 runs off 125 balls, including 13 fours and eight sixes. Zardan also performed well, reaching his fourth ODI century in just his 13th match.

Despite most of their batsmen failing to reach double figures, Afghanistan managed to set a challenging target of 332 runs for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh struggled and were bowled out for a mere 189 runs. Veteran cricketer Mashfiqur Rahim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 69 runs, but the team lacked significant contributions from other players.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh played without their regular captain, Tamim Iqbal, who had initially announced his retirement from international cricket but later withdrew the decision after an intervention by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tamim, along with his wife, former captain Mashrafe Mortaza, and BCB president Nazmul Hassan, met the Prime Minister, leading to his change of heart.

In the first ODI, Afghanistan had won by 17 runs through the DLS method. The third and final ODI will take place on Tuesday at the same stadium. Following the ODI series, both teams will compete in a two-match T20i series starting on Friday in Sylhet.

