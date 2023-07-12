Afridi, Misbah to lead New York Warriors in US Masters T10 League.

League also features Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

It is scheduled to take place from August 18th to August 27th, 2023.

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League will include former Pakistani cricketers such as Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq.

The squads of the league’s teams, including Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers, were finalized last week.

In addition to Afridi and Misbah, other Pakistani players like Kamran Akmal, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Hammad Azam, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, and Abdur Rehman will also be participating in the tournament.