Edition: English
Afridi, Misbah to lead New York Warriors in US Masters T10 League

  • Afridi, Misbah to lead New York Warriors in US Masters T10 League.
  • League also features Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.
  • It is scheduled to take place from August 18th to August 27th, 2023.
The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League will include former Pakistani cricketers such as Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq.

The squads of the league’s teams, including Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers, were finalized last week.

In addition to Afridi and Misbah, other Pakistani players like Kamran Akmal, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Hammad Azam, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, and Abdur Rehman will also be participating in the tournament.

The league also features former Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Speaking about the US Masters T10 League player draft, Shaji-Ul- Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management said, “It’s fantastic to see that all six teams have constructed well-balanced sides for the first season of the US Masters T10 League. With several former international stars in all line-ups, the competition will certainly be a treat to watch for all cricket fans around the world.”

The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League is scheduled to take place from August 18th to August 27th, 2023.

