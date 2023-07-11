Aisam ul Haq to lead Pakistan at 19th Asian Games

Aisam ul Haq will lead the bid for medals by Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games.

Aisam and Aqeel Khan are expected to make an impact at the Games.

Aisam is expected to be fit and ready to start training shortly.

Advertisement

In bid for medals by Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games, which begins on September 23 in Hangzhou (China), will be led by Aisam ul Haq.

Aisam had to withdraw from Wimbledon due to certain injury concerns. He will represent Pakistan at the Games after he has recovered his fitness, which is anticipated to happen within the next several weeks.

For the Asian Games, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has selected a top men’s and women’s four-person team.

The two best female players in the nation, Sarah Ibrahim Khan and Ushana Suhail have been chosen to represent Pakistan in the women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories of the Games. Aisam and Aqeel Khan will compete for Pakistan in the men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions.

Although the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) wanted to send a larger tennis delegation with five men and five women players, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) decided to support only four athletes due to budgetary constraints.

The tennis competition at the Asian Games has three additional gold medals in addition to men’s and women’s singles. At the Games tennis competition, the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles teams have won a combined five gold medals.

Advertisement

“We have picked the best team. There is no one better than Aisam and Aqeel in the men category and Sarah and Ushana when it comes to women category. Both are the best as they proved in trials and later in the National Games,” a PTF official said.

“Aisam is an automatic choice because of his vast international experience and his ability to play under pressure. Since the financial resources are limited we cannot afford adding players for international exposure.”

He hoped that Aisam and Aqeel would make an impact with their presence.

“I hope that Aisam and Aqeel will be one of the formidable pairs at the Games. A fit and in-form Aqeel, as he has shown in the recent past, will be the best around,” the official added.

The representative explained that Aisam missed Wimbledon due to certain injury-related difficulties.

“He is expected to be fit and ready to start training shortly. Hopefully, the Pakistan tennis contingent will start training together weeks ahead of their departure to China for the Games,” the official concluded.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities pay tribute to tennis star Roger Federer on his retirement Pakistani Celebrities paid tribute to tennis star Roger Federer on his retirement....