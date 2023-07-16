Al Ittihad bids £40m to Liverpool for midfielder Fabinho

Liverpool have received a £40m offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad for midfielder Fabinho.

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2018.

The transfer window is still open and it remains to be seen whether Fabinho will leave Liverpool.

Advertisement

Liverpool have received a £40m offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad for midfielder Fabinho. The bid was submitted on Friday evening and Fabinho has been omitted from the squad for the team’s training camp in Germany.

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2018 and his potential departure would be a blow to the team. However, Liverpool have already been rebuilding their midfield and have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

If Fabinho does leave, he would join a growing list of high-profile players who have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer. Former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino has already joined Al Ahli, while Al Ittihad have also signed Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Jota.

The transfer window is still open and it remains to be seen whether Fabinho will leave Liverpool. However, his potential departure is a sign of the changing landscape of football, with Saudi Arabian clubs becoming increasingly wealthy and ambitious.

Also Read Real Madrid defeats Liverpool & advances to CL quarter finals Real Madrid defeats Liverpool & advances to CL quarter-finals. Jurgen Klopp acknowledged...