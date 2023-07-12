Alcaraz makes history, reaches first Wimbledon semi-final

Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to advance to Wimbledon semi-finals.

He will be facing grass-specialist Daniil Medvedev in semi-finals.

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will be facing each other.

Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz secured a spot in the Wimbledon 2023 semi-finals by defeating Holger Rune 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

This marks Alcaraz’s first appearance in the semi-finals after reaching the second and fourth rounds in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

At just 20 years old, Alcaraz also made history by becoming the youngest player since 2007 to advance to the Wimbledon semi-finals. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering his previous struggles on grass, which he openly discussed prior to the tournament.

“First off, at the beginning, I was really nervous.. Playing against Rune, someone the same age as me, playing a great level. It was tough to play against him. As I said a few times, once you get to court, there are no friends,” Alcaraz said after the match.

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his eagerness to meet Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, stating that facing the Serbian player would be even more exciting than reaching the final itself.

For that dream final to happen, Alcaraz and Djokovic would need to win their respective semi-final matches. Alcaraz will be facing grass-specialist Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Medvedev had a challenging quarter-final against Christopher Eubanks, where he initially lost two sets before making an impressive comeback to win the match 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

In the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals after defeating Madison Keys with ease, hitting 17 winners and making just 14 unforced errors.

Sabalenka, aged 25, will be facing Ons Jabeur in the semi-final. Jabeur achieved a remarkable comeback victory against defending champion Elyna Rybankina, winning the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 and securing her second consecutive Wimbledon semi-final appearance.

Remaining matches schedule of Wimbledon 2023

Men’s singles semi-finals

July 14 — Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

July 14 — Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev

Women’s singles semi-finals

July 13 — Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur

July 13 — Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova

