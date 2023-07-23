Aleksandar Mitrovic to miss pre-season friendly against Brentford

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham’s pre-season friendly.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss the pre-season friendly against Brentford due to inadequate training, as confirmed by manager Marco Silva.

This decision comes after the London club reportedly turned down a £25 million ($32.14 million) bid from Al Hilal, a Saudi side, for the 28-year-old striker.

Mitrovic, who still has three years remaining on his contract, has been Fulham’s leading goal-scorer in four of the last five seasons, contributing 14 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 season, helping the team secure a 10th-place finish.

Although Silva has spoken to Mitrovic about the situation, the final decision lies beyond the manager’s control.

“It’s not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it’s the situation about himself,” Silva told reporters ahead of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

“As you know, he’s not going to play tomorrow, he didn’t play last Wednesday. He’s not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

“When it’s out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation … Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of.”

Silva also disclosed that he, too, had received an offer from the Saudi team Al Ahli, but he chose not to discuss his circumstances.

