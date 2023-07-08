Advertisement Alex Carey Haircut Debt Allegation Denied by Australia.

Cricket Australia has vehemently denied the baseless rumor.

Ashes 2023 series, already marred by controversies. Australia has strongly refuted the rumors surrounding wicketkeeper Alex Carey's alleged failure to pay £30 to a barber in Leeds for a haircut. The unfounded accusation was initially made by former English captain Alastair Cook during a Test Match Special broadcast last week, where he claimed to have been informed of the incident by the barber involved. However, Australian authorities have categorically denied the claims.

“The barber says the Australians had been in,” Cook explained. “He didn’t know his cricket very well, so he was telling me what they looked like.

“He said Marnus [Labuschagne], the funny one. Then David Warner had a haircut, Usman [Khawaja] had a haircut and he says, ‘Oh there’s another one …’

“He says, ‘One of them, I think Alex is his name’. I said, ‘Alex Carey, wicketkeeper?’

“He says, ‘He hasn’t paid’. It was one of those cash-only barbers, and he promised him he would do a transfer later on in the day.”

Cricket Australia (CA) has vehemently denied the baseless rumor suggesting that the wicketkeeper has not received a haircut since the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India last month. However, Australia has confirmed that one of their players did visit a barbershop, but there were no payment issues as the player made the payment through a bank transfer and has a receipt as evidence.

The Ashes 2023 series, already marred by controversies such as Jonny Bairstow’s runout and Starc’s catch touching the ground, took an unexpected turn with yet another controversy. At the end of day two of the third Ashes Test in Leeds, Australia finished with a score of 116-4, holding a lead of 142 runs.

Lineups for the third Test

England: Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) – Thursday, July 6 – Monday, July 10

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) – Thursday, July 27 – Monday, July 31

