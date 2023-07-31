Allan Saint-Maximin joins Saudi club Al Ahli on 3-year deal

Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United to join Al Ahli.

Allan Saint-Maximin, the French winger of Newcastle United, said goodbye to the club as he’s joining Saudi Arabian team Al Ahli.

Several other well-known Premier League players have also moved to Al-Ahli recently. The transfer fee hasn’t been disclosed, but he signed a four-year contract with his new team.

We are glad to announce the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin, from Newcastle United, on a 3-year deal Welcome to Al-Ahli, ASM! 💚@asaintmaximin #AsmToAlahli pic.twitter.com/TsUJVBdaqW — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) July 30, 2023

Saint-Maximin expressed his gratitude to Newcastle and its fans in an emotional post on social media. Al-Ahli is excited to have him, and they are known for picking top talents.

Since both Newcastle and Al Ahli are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), there have been concerns from other Premier League clubs about the transfer’s fairness.

However, Newcastle’s manager and the Premier League’s chief executive have assured that the deal follows the league’s rules.

Newcastle needed to sell Saint-Maximin to manage their finances better. They’ve brought in new players to strengthen the team this summer. Despite his talent, injuries, and defensive issues made Saint-Maximin the best asset to sell.

Now, Newcastle will focus on moving forward under their new manager Eddie Howe, making smart decisions to be competitive while following Financial Fair Play rules.

