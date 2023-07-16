Amir Khan apologizes to his wife and stated that he is open to counseling.

Reports suggest that Khan has cheated on his wife before.

Khan admitted to his mistake and expressed concern.

Amir Khan, a British-Pakistani boxer, has expressed regret for sexting other women and says he is open to counseling to help him stop.

The former world champion reportedly apologized to his wife Faryal Makhdoom when she questioned him, saying, “If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?”

The boxer solicited sexually explicit photos from a model, inviting her to meet him while fabricating a sad marriage story, the publication claimed two weeks ago.

Now that he has “made mistakes” and “hurt” his wife, the 36-year-old has acknowledged it and stated he is ready to get help from a professional to stop sexting women.

“I am willing to go to ­therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren’t my wife.

“I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It’s definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it’s something to think about,” he told the media.

According to reports, Khan has cheated on his wife before. Such rumors have caused the couple’s marriage to suffer since their 2013 wedding. Even in 2017, when the boxer accused his wife of infidelity—charges she vehemently denies—the couple momentarily split up.

Following The Sun’s story that Khan had been “begging” a wedding model for pornographic photos, Faryal became angry with Khan in their Dubai home earlier this month.

Faryal, who has three children with Amir, was incensed and retaliated against Khan by saying, “She was appalled. Not a good thing to do, really.

“She was very angry because I shouldn’t be speaking to people like that.

“She said, ‘If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?’

“It’s not nice what I’ve done. One day my kids will grow up and read this stuff, and it will upset them.

“I don’t think I was cheating; it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it.

“I can only apologise to Faryal. People have been messaging her about it, saying, ‘did you see this article?’ — rubbing it in her face. It’s sad.”

He said that he thought the reason people were sexting was because they had nothing else to do.

“I think I do these things out of boredom — I don’t think it’s that I can’t help myself.

“You get bored and start making mistakes.

“If I’m not careful, I will get myself into trouble — especially with the wife. She will end up saying, ‘I’ve had enough’.”

