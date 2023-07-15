Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

- Anas Ali Shah defeated Abdullah Nawaz in the final.
Anas Ali Shah emerged as the victor in the final of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series in Karachi, defeating Abdullah Nawaz of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by a score of 3-2.
In the initial set of the senior men’s final, Abdullah showcased superior skills with an 11-6 win.
However, Anas quickly rebounded and clinched a hard-fought second set, prevailing with a score of 12-10. Anas continued his winning streak by securing victory in the third set, thus achieving consecutive wins in the tournament.
Abdullah once again amazed the spectators with a remarkable comeback in the fourth set, securing a victory of 11-8.
In the decisive fifth set, Anas triumphed over Abdullah with a score of 11-7, ultimately claiming the championship title.
In the final match of the U-13 boys’ category, Syed Yoza emerged victorious by defeating Saif Saad with a score of 3-1, consisting of individual game scores of 11-6, 11-3, 2-11, and 11-5, securing the first position.
In the girls’ final, Sameera Shahid showcased her dominance as she outperformed Soha Ali in a straight-set victory of 3-0, with game scores of 11-3, 11-8, and 11-9, resulting in her clinching the title.
During the prize distribution ceremony, Mohammad Umar, the manager of Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, had the honor of being the chief guest. He took on the responsibility of distributing prizes to the victorious participants.
