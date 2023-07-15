Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Anas Ali Shah defeated Abdullah Nawaz in the final.

Syed Yoza won the U-13 boys’ category.

Mohammad Umar was chief guest at prize distribution ceremony.

Anas Ali Shah emerged as the victor in the final of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series in Karachi, defeating Abdullah Nawaz of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by a score of 3-2.

In the initial set of the senior men’s final, Abdullah showcased superior skills with an 11-6 win.

However, Anas quickly rebounded and clinched a hard-fought second set, prevailing with a score of 12-10. Anas continued his winning streak by securing victory in the third set, thus achieving consecutive wins in the tournament.