Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Articles
Advertisement
Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Anas Ali Shah defeated Abdullah Nawaz in the final.
  • Syed Yoza won the U-13 boys’ category.
  • Mohammad Umar was chief guest at prize distribution ceremony.
Advertisement

Anas Ali Shah emerged as the victor in the final of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series in Karachi, defeating Abdullah Nawaz of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by a score of 3-2.

In the initial set of the senior men’s final, Abdullah showcased superior skills with an 11-6 win.

However, Anas quickly rebounded and clinched a hard-fought second set, prevailing with a score of 12-10. Anas continued his winning streak by securing victory in the third set, thus achieving consecutive wins in the tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Abdullah once again amazed the spectators with a remarkable comeback in the fourth set, securing a victory of 11-8.

In the decisive fifth set, Anas triumphed over Abdullah with a score of 11-7, ultimately claiming the championship title.

In the final match of the U-13 boys’ category, Syed Yoza emerged victorious by defeating Saif Saad with a score of 3-1, consisting of individual game scores of 11-6, 11-3, 2-11, and 11-5, securing the first position.

Advertisement

In the girls’ final, Sameera Shahid showcased her dominance as she outperformed Soha Ali in a straight-set victory of 3-0, with game scores of 11-3, 11-8, and 11-9, resulting in her clinching the title.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During the prize distribution ceremony, Mohammad Umar, the manager of Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, had the honor of being the chief guest. He took on the responsibility of distributing prizes to the victorious participants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story