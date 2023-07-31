Andre Onana shouts at Harry Maguire during Las Vegas defeat

Manchester United lost to Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Onana was substituted after launching a furious tirade at Maguire.

Diallo and Mainoo were both ruled out with injuries.

In a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas, new Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana demonstrated that he will offer more than just ball-playing skills to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

The 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper, who was substituted at halftime, is known for verbally abusing teammates.

And after Christian Eriksen’s sloppy pass gave Dortmund a chance, he launched into a furious tirade at Harry Maguire.

Sebastian Haller was denied by Onana, who then sprinted from his goal to reprimand Maguire.

The former United captain maintained his composure, which is more than could be said for Brandon Williams, a fellow defender who got into an altercation with Tom Heaton, the goalkeeper, as United’s three-match tour of the United States came to an end in a loss in front of 50,857 spectators at the Allegiant Stadium.

Williams took issue with Heaton blaming him for Dortmund’s second goal, which came just a minute later after Victor Lindelof threw the ball away after Donyell Malen had canceled out Diogo Dalot’s brilliant opening effort.

Williams may have played Malen onside because Williams took too long to get out, according to Heaton. Williams, who obviously disagreed, expressed his sentiments in terms of business.

After Antony restored United’s lead, Youssoufa Moukoko scored the game-winning goal for Dortmund as a result of yet another defensive blunder by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who gave Dortmund control close to the goal.

Omari Forson, who was 18 years old, had a dismal evening. The Londoner, who was making his fourth preseason appearance, had been doing well until he got into a head-to-head fight with Karim Adeyemi.

Ten Hag entered the field of play after being sufficiently alarmed by the circumstance. As Dortmund continued to bother the young player, whose concentration had obviously been disrupted, Bruno Fernandes complained to the fourth official.

Due to a knee injury that needs to be evaluated, Amad Diallo was unable to play, and the Ivory Coast winger was visibly hobbling as he departed the stadium.

The ankle injury Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder, suffered in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in Houston is expected to keep him out for a while.

