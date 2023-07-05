Advertisement
Arsenal reaches $127 million deal with West ham for Declan Rice

Articles
Declan Rice will join Arsenal in a move worth over 100 million pounds

  • Declan Rice will join Arsenal in a move worth over 100 million pounds.
  • Rice will have a medical this week before his move across London.
  • Rice has a year left on his contract with West Ham.
Declan Rice, a midfielder for West Ham United, will join Arsenal in a move of over 100 million pounds ($127 million), according to British media.

Prior to his trip across London, the 24-year-old England international was given permission to have a medical this week, according to the local media.

According to the article, West Ham accepted an offer for 100 million pounds plus 5 million in add-ons, with the guaranteed component of the sum to be paid over the course of two years in three installments.

According to West Ham chairman David Sullivan, Rice can quit the club despite having a year left on his contract with the option to extend it by an additional 12 months thanks to a gentleman’s agreement.

Since his breakout season in 2017–18, Rice has been a mainstay in the West Ham academy, which he transferred to from Chelsea as a teenager. He has played more than 200 games for the team and last month he contributed to their victory in the Europa Conference League.

