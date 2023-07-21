Arshad eyes Emerging Asia Cup trophy, says mission not yet completed.

Advertisement Arshad Iqbal eyes ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup title.

Pakistan A beat Sri Lanka A by 60 runs.

Pakistan A's right-arm fast bowler, Arshad Iqbal, stated that their goal is to retain the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup championship. Arshad, who received the man-of-the-match award in the semi-final against Sri Lanka A after taking five wickets for 37 runs, expressed his contentment with his performance as it contributed to Pakistan's victory.

“I am satisfied with the performance because my team won. We are too happy about the final qualification. But the mission is not complete yet, all eyes are on winning the final,” he said.

Arshad revealed that skipper Mohammad Haris instructed him to follow the designated strategy while bowling.

He expressed his commitment to continuous learning as a cricketer and pledged to give his best performance for the team in the final match as well. After being named the man-of-the-match, the fast bowler dedicated the award to his family.

In the semi-final, Pakistan A emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A with a convincing 60-run margin. The home team, chasing a target of 323 runs, was eventually bowled out for 262 runs in 45.4 overs.

Pacer Arshad Iqbal was the standout bowler for Pakistan A, taking an impressive 5 wickets for just 37 runs. Meanwhile, Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem also contributed to the team’s victory with two wickets each.

Sri Lanka A had strong batting performances from Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando, both scoring 97 runs, but unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to secure a win for their side.

In the earlier part of the match, Pakistan A was powered to a total of 322 runs, thanks to half-centuries from Omair Bin Yousuf and the captain, Mohammad Haris.

The victorious Pakistan A team will now await the winner of the second semi-final, which will be contested between India A and Bangladesh A.

