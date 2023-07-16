Marcus Harris is ready to contribute to Australia’s Ashes 2023 campaign.

Marcus Harris of Australia is ready to contribute if given the opportunity in the Ashes 2023 series against England, despite the fact that he anticipates opener David Warner to play the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday.

After suffering a double defeat in Leeds, where he was bowled by Stuart Broad in both innings as England won by three wickets to stay alive in the five-match series, Warner’s future in the team is still up in the air.

In the series, Warner only achieved one half-century in six innings, but he and Usman Khawaja had three fifty-plus opening partnerships.

“Davey’s obviously a bit of a lightning rod for opinion,” Harris told reporters on Sunday.

“But I think they’ve done really well -– as an opening partnership when you can get the team off to a good start.

“Even if you’re not getting the big runs that you want to get, if you can still contribute to the team in some way, shape or form, I think you’re doing a job.”

Both Mitchell Marsh, who scored a hundred and took two wickets in Leeds, and Cameron Green, the all-rounder he replaced and who missed the third test due to a hamstring strain, are being accommodated by Australia.

Harris declared that if given the chance, he would seize it with both hands.

“The training we can do now with how big the squad is as a collective… is as good, if not better, than playing a game of cricket,” said Harris, who played the last of his 14 tests against England in Sydney last year.

“All you can do is prepare the best you can. Like we saw with Mitch (Marsh) last game, you never know when your chance will come up.

“If I am called upon, I am ready to go.”

