David Warner has not been performing well in the Ashes 2023

Cameron Green is expected to be fit for the fourth Test.

Australia will take a break before the fourth Test to assess their options.

David Warner spot is under scrutiny after Marsh’s spectacular performance.

Advertisement

Australia is in a selection bind for the Old Trafford Test as a result of Mitchell Marsh’s excellent comeback, and the spot for David Warner may come under scrutiny.

After suffering a small hamstring strain in the Headingley game that allowed Marsh to return, Cameron Green is expected to be ready for the fourth Test. Prior to the final day of play in Leeds, he bowled, ran sprints, and temporarily filled in as a fielder.

However, Marsh proved to be very difficult to leave out after scoring an incredible century on the first day of the match in his first Test in four years. As a result, someone else will need to step up unless they decide not to insert Green right away.

Warner is once again in the spotlight following his two missteps at Headingley, where he twice edged Stuart Broad to slip from outside the wicket, bringing his total of losses to Broad to 17.

Australia will use the break before Old Trafford to assess their alternatives in an effort to prevent the Ashes from getting to a decider at The Oval, according to captain Pat Cummins, who is not a selector.

“You keep all options open,” Cummins said. “We’ve got nine or 10 days now, so we’ll take a deep breath. We’ll go away for a few days.

Advertisement

“But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh [Hazlewood] will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we’ll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI.”

Marsh scored his third Test century in 102 balls, all of which came against England. He also contributed a few wickets.

Cummins conceded he would be difficult to omit. “Yeah, it’s possible but, I mean, it was a pretty impressive week, wasn’t it?” he said.

Warner has a retirement strategy in place, having stated earlier in the tour that he intended to play his final match against Pakistan at the SCG in January.

Warner faced further scrutiny before that because the first Ashes squad was only chosen up to the conclusion of the Lord’s Test, but he performed well enough in the early games to at least moderate the conversation.

Also Read England Stuns Australia, Keeps Ashes Alive with Epic Victory England secures thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia in third Ashes Test at...