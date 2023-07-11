Ashes 2023: England names 14 player squad for Manchester Test

England announced 14 player squad for the 4th Ashes Test.

For the pivotal fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Manchester, England has kept the same 14 player squad.

The home team is trying to rescue the series once more when they play Australia at Old Trafford starting on July 19. After falling down the series 2-0, the hosts pulled one back in Leeds with a nail-biting victory.

Despite appeals for Ben Foakes to be brought in after the latter missed a few opportunities in the three Tests, Jonny Bairstow is still the only wicketkeeper on the team.

The decision on whether James Anderson will play for England in Manchester after he was dropped out of the starting lineup at Headingley is still up in the air.

Even though the hosts are without Ollie Pope because of injury, Dan Lawrence is the only other hitter on the roster. Since his appearance against the West Indies in March of last year, Lawrence hasn’t taken part in a Test match, but the 25-year-old might still be considered for the match at Old Trafford.

Being the only spinner in the group, Moeen Ali is nearly guaranteed to make the starting XI.

Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes are among the pacers competing for a spot in the starting lineup against Anderson and Josh Tongue.

England squad for the fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

