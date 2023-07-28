Ashes 2023: Joe Root Stuns Labuschagne with Stunning Catch

Joe Root took a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia reached 115-2 at lunch.

Fourth Test ended in a draw, with Australia retaining the Ashes.

During the last Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday, a remarkable moment occurred when Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batsman, was left astounded.

It happened when Mark Wood bowled a delivery with impressive pace and bounce, causing the ball to edge off Labuschagne’s bat and quickly veer away towards the first slip.

However, it was Joe Root, the English batter, who displayed incredible athleticism by diving to his left and securing a stunning catch.

The cricketer’s extraordinary catch became a sensation on social media, with fans hailing it as one of the finest catches ever taken by him.

However, despite the brilliant fielding moment, Labuschagne could only manage to score nine runs off 82 balls before heading back to the pavilion.

During the first session of play, Australia reached a total of 115-2 in 51 overs by the time they went for lunch. Usman Khawaja, the opening batsman, was in impressive form, scoring 47 runs off 152 balls. He was well-supported by Steve Smith, who was not out at 13 runs.

Australia successfully held on to the Ashes Test series title after the fourth Test concluded in a draw. Even though England seemed likely to secure a victory in the fourth test, which would have resulted in a 2-2 tie heading to The Oval, no play was possible on the last day due to continuous rainfall.