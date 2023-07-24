Ashes 2023: Rain washes away England’s hope of comeback, Australia retain series

Australia retained the Ashes after rain disrupted the fourth Test.

England’s hopes for a series comeback were shattered.

The drawn Test extended England’s winless streak.

Australia managed to hold onto the Ashes as England’s hopes of making a comeback were shattered by persistent rain during the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Despite a glimmer of hope with a scheduled start on the fifth day, the rain returned, preventing England from pushing for the final five wickets they needed for victory.

Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-1 lead and one match left to play, aiming for their first series win in the UK in over 20 years.

England, led by captain Ben Stokes and coached by Brendon McCullum, played thrilling cricket but couldn’t overcome the challenge of turning a 2-0 deficit into a series victory. The drawn Test also extended England’s winless streak in Ashes Tests at Old Trafford, dating back to 1981.

Despite England’s admirable performance in reducing Australia to 317 all out and amassing 592 runs, the rain-dominated final day dampened their chances of winning the fourth Test. England must also reflect on missed opportunities in earlier matches, such as the first Test at Edgbaston and the disappointing batting performance at Lord’s.

As the series heads to The Oval for the final Test, England may need to refresh their bowling attack due to injuries and player fatigue. Australia, while celebrating the retention of the Ashes, is aware that the weather significantly influenced the outcome. Marnus Labuschagne’s crucial century in the second innings played a vital role in securing the draw and retaining the Ashes.

For Australia, the ultimate goal remains an outright Ashes victory, and a draw in the final Test would accomplish this remarkable feat.

